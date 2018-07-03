Food security, resilience and well-being analysis of refugees and host communities in North Uganda

OBJECTIVE OF THE ANALYSIS

Uganda presents a unique political framework for the refugee population living in the country, promoting refugees’ self-reliance and favouring a development-based approach to refugee assistance. Nevertheless, the magnitude and the speed of influx of refugees are challenging the implementation of this progressive policy.

A total of 2.1 million refugees from South Sudan have fled conflict and streamed into neighbouring countries since 2016. As of December 2017, 1 053 276 of those refugees had migrated to Uganda, 354 429 of them in 2017 alone, more than 900 per day. A total of 61 percent of the refugees are children under the age of 18; the number of women together with children under 18 made up 82 percent of the total. Uganda is the largest refugee host country in Africa, with a total of 1.4 million refugees and asylum seekers from South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (UNHCR, 2018).

The prolonged and steady influx of refugees is increasing concern about the sustainability of the ‘Uganda model’, as the trend is one of continual growth with little prospects for any sizeable change in the short-term future. Apart from insufficient resources for emergency reception (food, healthcare, settlement and shelter), the continually increasing population multiplies the enormous pressures on already strained public services, natural resources and local infrastructure.

In order to make the progressive Uganda refugees policy successful in the medium- and long-term, the refugees’ response needs to facilitate their inclusion in the country’s development agenda. No longer focusing exclusively on short-term, life-saving interventions, the response should act as a vector for refugees’ integration in the economy; improving management of land, water and natural resources; exploiting the socio-economic opportunities associated with the refugees’ presence, skills and development; and strengthening the hosting districts’ capacity to absorb and manage these resources. The positive impact would affect refugees, host communities and hosting districts alike, thus moving towards social and economic integration.

In August 2017, FAO was asked by the Commissioner for Refugees (Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda, OPM) to support the implementation of a socio-economic analysis within the refugees’ settlements and host communities, with the aim of providing a comprehensive assessment of the current state of the refugees’ food security, well-being and resilience. Although refugees in Uganda are given land and mobility rights, their food security remains low, with a high dependency on food aid. The assumption was that by better understanding refugees’ preferences and livelihoods strategies which determine their resilience, it would be possible to unlock the development potential of the land, increase productivity and help them achieve independence and self-reliance.

The linkages between the assets provided as part of the refugees support and resilience were unclear, as the tenure governance and decision-making mechanisms in the settlements context were unmapped. Socio-economic strategies and networks were complex and ramified, with many South Sudanese citizens having been refugees in Uganda in the past. Households and nuclear families were identified as among the unit to receive aid, but in the South Sudanese refugees’ resilience context, they act only as cogs in broader systems (extended families, tribesman groups, church groups, etc.) which are difficult to unravel. A high level of mobility further complicated planning and posed a challenge to aid effectiveness.

Under the coordination of the Refugees Commissioner OPM and in collaboration with the Resilience Measurement Unit (RMU) – the OPM, the Ugandan Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) – FAO worked together with the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) and local partners in the implementation of data collection in the northern districts of the country, where most of the refugee population from South Sudan has settled. During November and December 2017, both the refugee population and the host communities (of households living near the settlements) have been interviewed in the districts of Adjumani, Moyo, Yumbe, Arua, Lamwo, Koboko and Kiryandongo (Figure 1).