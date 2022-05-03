Food for the Hungry Nutrition Training Saving Lives in Uganda

South Sudanese refugee mom saves daughter and grandchild’s life

Uganda (May 2, 2022) – Food for the Hungry (FH) serves new mothers and children in Uganda by providing nutrition services and support – and in many cases, it’s saving lives.

After fleeing violence in South Susan, Sharon Amito and her mother, Arach Alice, found themselves living in the Palabek Refugee Settlement in Uganda, where FH uses the cascade training method to disseminate crucial health information throughout the community, which was pioneered by FH in 1997.

Volunteer mothers are invited by FH to receive training on health topics, and then they share it with their neighbors, friends, and families in care groups, a type of cascade group specialized for mothers. Alice received training as a Care Group volunteer, including one module, Nutrition During Pregnancy, which covered the danger signs during pregnancy, dietary diversity, and food options mothers should consider to ensure healthy growth of their unborn children.

This training would go on to help Alice save her daughter and grandchild’s life. When Alice realized her daughter was losing weight at an alarming rate during her pregnancy, she was able to draw on her training, and advocate for her daughter to receive the medication and care she needed.

“I feel as if the training was specifically for me, to empower me with skills that I did not know would save my own daughter’s life,” says Alice.

Food for the Hungry is the lead nutrition partner in the Palabek Refugee Settlement, where they have provided lifesaving nutrition services since 2018 through a nutrition project funded by the United Nations World Food Programme.

“The training we’re able to provide is saving lives,” says Violet Birungi, FH Uganda health and nutrition specialist. “With the help of the nutrition project, Sharon’s health improved and she gave birth to a healthy, thriving, beautiful baby.”

In 2021, 1.98 million people were directly positively impacted by Food for the Hungry’s development activities. Read the full impact report here.

About Food for the Hungry

Food for the Hungry (FH) is a Christian humanitarian organization ending all forms of human poverty by providing life-changing development programs, disaster relief, and advocacy. For over 50 years, FH has been working to respond to human suffering and graduate communities from extreme poverty into self-sustainability within a decade. By creating context-specific solutions in education, agriculture, health, livelihood, clean water, and disaster risk reduction, the nonprofit focuses on transformational development, investing in children as the key to lift entire communities out of poverty. With 99% of staff working in their country of origin, FH works side by side with local leaders, churches, and families to implement innovative solutions. The organization currently serves in over 20 countries worldwide.