Flow Monitoring Survey Report: Analysis of individual surveys conducted at 7 FMPs at the Uganda border with Democratic republic of the Congo (May-August 2019)

This document offers an analysis of the population movement dynamics and the profile of people moving across the Uganda border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The analysis is based on 1,470 individual surveys carried out between May and August 2019 with populations crossing seven Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) located at the Ugandan border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, namely Bunagana, Busanza, Ishasha, Kazinga, Kisenyi, Munyaga and Rwenshama. These surveys are part of the Flow Monitoring activities implemented by IOM Uganda through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).