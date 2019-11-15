15 Nov 2019

Flow Monitoring Survey Report: Analysis of individual surveys conducted at 7 FMPs at the Uganda border with Democratic republic of the Congo (May-August 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 15 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.83 MB)

This document offers an analysis of the population movement dynamics and the profile of people moving across the Uganda border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The analysis is based on 1,470 individual surveys carried out between May and August 2019 with populations crossing seven Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) located at the Ugandan border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, namely Bunagana, Busanza, Ishasha, Kazinga, Kisenyi, Munyaga and Rwenshama. These surveys are part of the Flow Monitoring activities implemented by IOM Uganda through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

