Floods displace Karimojong herders in Napak

By Olandason Wanyama

KARAMOJA - Relentless flooding in the North-East of Napak district triggered by heavy rains have dislodged unspecified numbers of Jie, Bokora and Matheniko herders.

The herders have been grazing in Koculut grazing zone, an area now faced with severe floods.

Unrelenting rains and stable rains also rendered Moroto – Nyakwae road impassable, after the floods submerged almost a 400-meter section of the road.

One Lomongin, a kraal leader at Turutuko village said the rains have worsened.

“This is the first time we are seeing such floods in the grazing area,” he said.

He said the grazing area has been flooded with lots of water from the lions’ bridge and Lopei swamp forcing us out,

“It was not easy to wade through water with the goats and the sheep because the floods found us unprepared,” he said.

Lomongin said the water swept all their belongings including saucepans and skins for bedding.

He, however, said no death has been reported in the last one week when massive water hit the grazing area.

A herder identified as John Lokoru said they had begun migrating to dry ground inside Moroto district.

“We have moved away to avoid diseases caused by waterlogging,” he noted.

The district chairperson Napak Joseph Lomonyang when contacted advised the herders to be on the lookout of any potential danger saying they should not underestimate the volumes of water.

“Most rivers have been flowing at dangerous levels amongst villages,” he noted.

He advised the residents residing near such rivers not to risk crossing such seasonal rivers.

Lomonyang added that the floods are a blessing urging the government to begin the mega-lake construction at Lokichar swamp.