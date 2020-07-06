Floods displace hundreds in Nakasongola

By DAN WANDERA

NAKASONGOLA- Flash floods have submerged a section of the Lwampanga Health Centre IV in Nakasongola District, paralysing normal operations at the maternity unit.

Currently, expectant mothers are unable to access antenatal services at the medical centre.

The floods have displaced about 717 people in the district and many of them are camping at schools and churches.

Nakasongola District Health Officer, Dr Agaba Byamukama, said at the weekend that water from the flooding Lake Kyoga has forced administrators of the health centre to temporarily shift particular services antenatal services to a safer area.

“The floods have partly inconvenienced normal service delivery because several families have been displaced and forced to seek shelter in areas that are far from the health centre,” Dr Agaba said.

He said that sanitation facilities like pit-latrines at the health facility have been flooded which could trigger water-borne diseases.