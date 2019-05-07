Flood victims still homeless

In Summary

During thanksgiving prayers at Bugembe Cathedral on Sunday, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga accused government of neglecting the storm victims by giving them “little support”.

Buyende/Kamuli.

Buyende/Kamuli. Flood victims in Buyende and Kamuli districts are still homeless weeks after floods ravaged their area, leaving 18 people dead.

The victims, who are mainly from Kidera and Namasagali sub-counties in Buyende and Kamuli districts, respectively, have resorted to sleeping in tents despite receiving some relief items from government following the April 22 incident.

Mr Suleiman Nyondo, one of the victims, implored government to intervene by building for them resettlement houses because they lost almost everything.

“We are still stranded; we thank government for giving us some food but we are still struggling to find where to sleep, and when it rains, we are not secure,” he said.

Mr Muhammad Nabeta, another victim, said unless government intervenes, their life will get worse. “I am taking care of eight people, including the wife and children of my brother who perished in the floods. Their house was destroyed beyond recognition,” he said.

Ms Harriet Nabirye, who lost two children and a husband, said she rents one room in which she stays with her remaining children. “My husband left me pregnant and the bicycle which I would have used to earn some money through trade was destroyed in the rainstorm,” she said.

Government, through the State minister of Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Musa Ecweru, and the State minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mr Moses Kizige, donated to the victims 200 bags of maize floor, 100 bags of beans, 100 saucepans and 500 mosquito nets. Each bereaved family was given Shs500,000 to help in burial arrangements.

Mr Kizige, however, said government used all the iron sheets in its stores to resettle Bududa landslide victims in Bulambuli District. “The office is not financially stable because the financial year is ending. When the incident occurred, we reacted quickly by donating some items to the victims, brought the issue of Buyende to the attention of the President and are still waiting for his response,” he said.

