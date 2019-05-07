07 May 2019

Flood victims still homeless

Report
from Monitor-Uganda
Published on 07 May 2019 View Original

In Summary

  • During thanksgiving prayers at Bugembe Cathedral on Sunday, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga accused government of neglecting the storm victims by giving them “little support”.

By Tausi Nakato

Buyende/Kamuli. Flood victims in Buyende and Kamuli districts are still homeless weeks after floods ravaged their area, leaving 18 people dead.

The victims, who are mainly from Kidera and Namasagali sub-counties in Buyende and Kamuli districts, respectively, have resorted to sleeping in tents despite receiving some relief items from government following the April 22 incident.

Mr Suleiman Nyondo, one of the victims, implored government to intervene by building for them resettlement houses because they lost almost everything.

“We are still stranded; we thank government for giving us some food but we are still struggling to find where to sleep, and when it rains, we are not secure,” he said.

Mr Muhammad Nabeta, another victim, said unless government intervenes, their life will get worse. “I am taking care of eight people, including the wife and children of my brother who perished in the floods. Their house was destroyed beyond recognition,” he said.

Ms Harriet Nabirye, who lost two children and a husband, said she rents one room in which she stays with her remaining children. “My husband left me pregnant and the bicycle which I would have used to earn some money through trade was destroyed in the rainstorm,” she said.

Government, through the State minister of Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Musa Ecweru, and the State minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mr Moses Kizige, donated to the victims 200 bags of maize floor, 100 bags of beans, 100 saucepans and 500 mosquito nets. Each bereaved family was given Shs500,000 to help in burial arrangements.

During thanksgiving prayers at Bugembe Cathedral on Sunday, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga accused government of neglecting the storm victims by giving them “little support”.

Mr Kizige, however, said government used all the iron sheets in its stores to resettle Bududa landslide victims in Bulambuli District. “The office is not financially stable because the financial year is ending. When the incident occurred, we reacted quickly by donating some items to the victims, brought the issue of Buyende to the attention of the President and are still waiting for his response,” he said.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.