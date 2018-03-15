15 Mar 2018

Farmers told to adopt drought-tolerant maize varieties

Report
from New Vision
Published on 14 Mar 2018 View Original

By Wilson Manishimwe

Added 14th March 2018 05:05 PM

According to Dr Godfrey Asea, the director National Crops Resources Research Institute,only a resilient variety could withstand the ‘cocktail’ of constraints such as the armyworm.

WAKISO - Farming experts have urged maize farmers countrywide to adopt drought-tolerant maize to boost food security.

In Uganda, maize is the highly cultivated crop, with 86% of the country’s households engaged in its growing, according to Dr Godfrey Asea, the director National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI).

Asea made the call while addressing journalists who were undergoing training in agricultural biotechnology at NaCRRI offices in Namulonge in Wakiso district.

According to him Uganda produces about four metric tonnes of maize annually, but last year, about 30% of it was lost by a sour mixture of drought and armyworm, among other challenges.

There was also food shortage as a result of prolonged drought.

Asea explained that there are several drought-tolerant species in the market and it is important that farmers embrace them.

He expressed concern about limited information on such varieties, an issue that accounts for the only 30% adoption of the varieties.

The research on varieties was done through a public-private partnership of Water Efficient Maize for Africa (WEMA) in five African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa.

According to media reports, over 10.9 million Ugandans experienced acute food insecurity in February 2017. The food insecurity was experienced in West Nile, parts of Kigezi, Teso and Yumbe.

“Only a resilient variety could withstand this ‘cocktail’ of constraints. However, most famers still rely on rainfall for production. Faced with food insecurity, it is about time that farmers embraced the drought-tolerant varieties in addition to other climate smart technologies and practices to maximally feed Uganda’s increasing population,” said Winnie Nanteza, development communication officer at NaCRRI.

“Several farmers this year embraced the use of drought-tolerant hybrids. Farmers who planted it for the first time in the eastern and western parts of the country were amazed with the performance of the crop,” she noted.

Institutions such as schools, prisons and hospitals among others consume maize. It also acts as food for poultry and livestock and it is increasingly being used in biochemical industries and pharmaceuticals and ranks as the major export food crop for the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.