Farmers told to adopt drought-tolerant maize varieties

By Wilson Manishimwe

Added 14th March 2018 05:05 PM

According to Dr Godfrey Asea, the director National Crops Resources Research Institute,only a resilient variety could withstand the ‘cocktail’ of constraints such as the armyworm.

WAKISO - Farming experts have urged maize farmers countrywide to adopt drought-tolerant maize to boost food security.

In Uganda, maize is the highly cultivated crop, with 86% of the country’s households engaged in its growing, according to Dr Godfrey Asea, the director National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI).

Asea made the call while addressing journalists who were undergoing training in agricultural biotechnology at NaCRRI offices in Namulonge in Wakiso district.

According to him Uganda produces about four metric tonnes of maize annually, but last year, about 30% of it was lost by a sour mixture of drought and armyworm, among other challenges.

There was also food shortage as a result of prolonged drought.

Asea explained that there are several drought-tolerant species in the market and it is important that farmers embrace them.

He expressed concern about limited information on such varieties, an issue that accounts for the only 30% adoption of the varieties.

The research on varieties was done through a public-private partnership of Water Efficient Maize for Africa (WEMA) in five African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa.

According to media reports, over 10.9 million Ugandans experienced acute food insecurity in February 2017. The food insecurity was experienced in West Nile, parts of Kigezi, Teso and Yumbe.

“Only a resilient variety could withstand this ‘cocktail’ of constraints. However, most famers still rely on rainfall for production. Faced with food insecurity, it is about time that farmers embraced the drought-tolerant varieties in addition to other climate smart technologies and practices to maximally feed Uganda’s increasing population,” said Winnie Nanteza, development communication officer at NaCRRI.

“Several farmers this year embraced the use of drought-tolerant hybrids. Farmers who planted it for the first time in the eastern and western parts of the country were amazed with the performance of the crop,” she noted.

Institutions such as schools, prisons and hospitals among others consume maize. It also acts as food for poultry and livestock and it is increasingly being used in biochemical industries and pharmaceuticals and ranks as the major export food crop for the country.