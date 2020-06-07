Farmers counting losses as dry spell hits hard

FARMING |

As other parts of the country battle with floods and rivers bursting their banks, farmers in the districts of Kibaale and Kagadi are counting losses after a prolonged dry spell that hit the area at the start of May.

Hundreds of acres of maize and beans have been affected, with some farmers saying that they anticipate food shortage in the near future.

Clementine Kyakuha, a farmer at Kyomukama village in Kagadi town council told New Vision that she had invested all her money to prepare the garden so that she could benefit from the COVID-19 lockdown.

"All my efforts and resources have been wasted and I do not think even half of what I physically invested in farming will be got," Kyakuha said.

Richard Muhumuza, a boda boda cyclist who had decided to invest time in his garden when the Government declared a lockdown, said all his maize is withering and that he is not sure whether he can get any harvest from the garden.

Muhumuza, a resident of Ruswiga village in Muhorro, said he had hoped to reap much from his one-acre maize garden, but he is afraid he could end up losing it all.

"I do not normally invest money in farming, but because of the COVID-19 lockdown I wanted to use this time productively but my efforts have not paid me," Muhumuza said.

The most affected crops are maize, beans, and groundnuts, which were planted a bit late following the advice from the weather forecast information.

Muhumuza said normally, rains subside after the month of May but this time around rains have been unreliable right from mid-April, which is very rare.

"We never expected the rains to reduce so early and we are in danger of famine because most crops have died," Muhumuza added.

Dr Moses Amanya, the Kagadi district production officer told New Vision that the field team is still assessing the damage caused by the dry spell so that an accurate report is made.

Peter Sentayi, the Kibaale district production officer told New Vision that the entire district is affected and that crops, such as maize and beans, are affected most.