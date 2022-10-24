Evaluating System-level change and impact: Findings from the evaluation of the National Policy Regulatory Program Support (NPRPS) program in Uganda

Key takeaways

• NPRPS played a catalytic role in improving government systems for women’s economic empowerment, including new platforms, research, information systems and recognition of savings groups.

• NPRPS advocacy led to a new National Savings Group Policy Framework and draft Self-Help Group Operational Guidelines, both of which have transformed the savings group ecosystem in Uganda.

• Existing Women’s Economic Collectives (WECs) have become more informed, empowered and have flourished.

• Financial institutions now offer a greater range of products, services and finance to women in Uganda.

• WECs have been adopted as the platform for scale-up of the government’s Parish Development Model.

• Households and communities better appreciate women’s role in financial decisions and financial enterprises, and women enjoy greater financial autonomy and improved economic empowerment.