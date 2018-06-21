21 Jun 2018

Ethnic tensions rise in Uganda as World Cup row leaves four refugees dead

Report
from The Guardian
Published on 21 Jun 2018 View Original

Deadly dispute between South Sudanese refugees during Brazil v Switzerland game inflames ethnic tensions

Ugandan officials have begun segregating refugees after a rise in ethnic tensions led to the deaths of four South Sudanese, including a teenager.

Security agencies have been heavily deployed in northern Uganda’s refugee settlements, home to more than 1 million people, in response to unrest between the warring ethnic groups that have fled conflict in South Sudan.

Read more on the Guardian.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.