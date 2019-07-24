24 Jul 2019

Education Consortium Rapid Needs Assessment for DRC Response (May 2019)

from Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, Finn Church Aid
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
The assessment provides a basic understanding of the current and future education and cash needs of out of school and/or recently arrived refugee children to be able to support them to access and attend formal primary school or Accelerated Education Programmes (AEP), with an aim of being able to return to formal education. The assessment assesses the feasibility of the current education and market facilities to support increased primary school enrolment and attendance through a multipurpose cash modality. The overall aim is to improve learning outcomes, enrolment and retention in school.

