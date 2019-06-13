Ebola Virus Disease in Uganda - Situation Report #01 (12 June 2019)

On 11th June 2019, the Minister of Health, Hon Dr Jane Aceng, made an official statement of an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Kasese District, South West Uganda.

The index case was a 5-year-old male who travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with his mother on 9th June 2019 after attending a burial of the grandfather who had succumbed to EVD. The grandfather was a pastor who lived in Mabalako health zone in Aloya health area about 30 km from Beni.

The mother was of Congolese origin but married to a Ugandan and residing in Kasese District. However, she had travelled back to DRC to nurse her father who succumbed to Ebola. The health authorities in Beni identified 12 suspect cases from the same family and put them in isolation for monitoring. However, 6 of the 12 suspect cases escaped and crossed over to Uganda. Of the 6 who crossed to Uganda 4 were children and 2 adults with 81 contacts in Kasindi and 40 contacts in Mutwanga, areas bordering Uganda in the DRC.

One of the people who crossed over was the wife of the deceased pastor – grandmother to the index case. Three of people who crossed were of Congolese origin.

The child and his family entered the country through the market at Mpondwe bypassing the official border post. On 10th June, the mother sought medical care for the child at Kagando hospital as the child was not feeling well by the time they came into Uganda. The child presented with the following symptoms; vomiting blood, bloody diarrhea, muscle pain, headache, fatigue and abdominal pain. On suspicion of EVD, the clinicians transferred him to Bwera ETU where a sample was collected and shipped to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) on 10th June 2019 for confirmatory testing. The grandmother and 3-year-old brother who had also started showing signs of EVD were isolated at the same ETU and their samples collected on the 11th June 2019. The 5-year old’s results were confirmed positive for Ebola Zaire by PCR on the evening of 11th June 2019 and he later succumbed to EVD at about 9.45 pm.

Today, the samples of the 50-year-old grandmother and 3-year-old brother to the index case tested positive for Ebola Zaire by PCR. The grandmother has also succumbed to EVD. Twenty-seven contacts have been line listed for follow up so far.