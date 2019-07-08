08 Jul 2019

Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Updates-Arua, Situation Report No 3 - 6th July 2019

Government of Uganda
  1. HIGHLIGHTS

  • No current confirmed EVD case in Arua

  • No alert report today

  • Daily coordination meeting started at 7:30am and well attended by district and other

  • Vaccination started at Yinga, kuluva and Adumi with 190 people vaccinated. The team is back to handle the balance in Kuluva and Yinga 2.

  1. INTRODUCTION

Descriptive epidemiology

Arua District is currently stepping up its response to a possible Ebola spill over following a case that died on 30 June 2019 in Ariwara Health Zone of DRC, that is located 8 kilometres from Uganda border. The confirmed case in Ariwara is known to have used several means of transport while enroute to Ariwara and received treatment from several public and private health facilities on the way and on arrival. The case is known to have had contact with over 200 people including many in the communities bordering Arua District.
The risk of importation of the virus into Arua is very high. Communities from the affected areas share many social services, which includes markets, churches, schools, transportation facilities and the use of health facilities on the Ugandan side by Congolese.

The District mapped a total of 11 Sub counties as high-risk location with 25 health facilities based on population mobility assessment, which include: health facilities frequented by Congolese population, location hosting refugees proximity to the affected area.

As of 3rd July, there were no suspected cases under investigation in the ETU in Arua district.

