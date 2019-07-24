Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Updates-Arua, Situation Report No 19 (22 July 2019)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

 Today is Day 23 since the death and burial of the confirmed EVD case in Ariwara,

DRC

 No alert today

 No cases reported from Ariwara, DRC

 No confirmed EVD case in Arua District

 Follow up of 1,554 vaccinated health workers continues

2. INTRODUCTION

Descriptive epidemiology

Arua District continues to step up preparedness and readiness to a possible Ebola spill over following a case that died on 30 June 2019 in Ariwara Health Zone of DRC, that is located 8 kilometres from Uganda border and other travellers who come from the affected areas in the DRC. The confirmed case in Ariwara is known to have used several means of transport while en route to Ariwara and received treatment from a number of public and private health facilities on the way and on arrival. The case had contact with more than 200 people including several in the communities bordering Arua District.

The risk of importation of Ebola Virus Disease into Arua District remains high. Communities from the affected areas share many social services, which include markets, churches, schools, transportation facilities and the use of health facilities on the Ugandan side by Congolese.

The district mapped 11 sub-counties and Arua Municipality as high-risk locations with 30 health facilities based on population mobility assessments which include: health facilities frequented by Congolese population, location hosting refugee’s proximity to the affected area.

As of 22 nd July 2019, one alert is admitted in Oli ETU. Her test result is negative for VHF.

One sudden community death reported in Odramachaku was also negative.