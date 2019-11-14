Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Rukungiri District (1-31 October 2019)

OVERVIEW

Screening operation

• A total of 6,448 people were screened during the reporting period at one (1) screening point at Rwenshama landing site on Lake Edward.

Demographic

• Ratio of adult males and adult females was 83:11

• Only 359 children under 5 years old were registered during this period (6%).

• Adult males are the majority registered. This is because fishing is the most practiced economic activity at the landing site, which is male dominated.