14 Nov 2019

Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Rukungiri District (1-31 October 2019)

from Government of Uganda, International Organization for Migration
OVERVIEW

Screening operation

• A total of 6,448 people were screened during the reporting period at one (1) screening point at Rwenshama landing site on Lake Edward.

Demographic

• Ratio of adult males and adult females was 83:11

• Only 359 children under 5 years old were registered during this period (6%).

• Adult males are the majority registered. This is because fishing is the most practiced economic activity at the landing site, which is male dominated.

