19 Nov 2019

Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Ntoroko District (1-31 October 2019)

from Government of Uganda, International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
Download PDF (775.25 KB)

OVERVIEW

Screening operation

• All of the twenty-two (22) Points of Entry (PoEs) had screening operations in place during the reporting period. One (1) of them is an official PoE (Transami Main). Only aggregated data was collected during the reporting period and the disaggregation is thus based on previous reports.

• A total of 24,567 screenings have been completed at twenty-two (22) PoEs on the shore of Lake Albert and at the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and one (1) PoC in Rwentuhe.

• Ntoroko Main, Rwangara, Kamuga and Katanga registered 44% of the flow.

• Ntoroko Main registered the highest number of screenings (2,990).

Demographic

• Ratio of adult males and adult females was 68:30.

• Less than 2% were children under 5 years old (534).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

