17 Feb 2020

Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Ntoroko District (1-31 January 2020)

Infographic
from Government of Uganda, International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
Download PDF (761.28 KB)

Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Ntoroko District (1-31 January 2020). All of the twenty-three (23) Points of Entry (PoEs) had screening operations in place during the reporting period. Only one (1) of them is an official PoE (Transami Main). A total of 34,087 screenings have been completed at the twenty-three (23) PoEs on the shore of Lake Albert and at the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and one (1) PoC in Rwentuhe. Ntoroko Main, Rwangara, Kamuga and Katanga registered 46% of the flow. Ntoroko Main registered the highest number of screenings (4,405).

