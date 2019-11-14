Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Kisoro District (1-31 October 2019)

OVERVIEW

Screening operation

• Kisoro has seven (7) Points of Entry (PoEs) with active screening operations in the reported period.

Two (2) of them are official PoEs (Cyanika and Bunagana).

• A total of 427,773 screenings have been completed at seven (7) PoEs at the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and at one (1) PoE with Rwanda.

• Bunagana alone registered approximately 47% of the total flow in Kisoro. Bunagana is the only official PoE bordering with DRC.

• Bunagana registered the highest number of persons screened (199,268).

Demographic

• Ratio of adult females and adult males 46:45.

• 9% of the flow were children under 5 years old.

• 15% of the flow in Nteko were children under 5 years old.

• More adult females crossed in Rugabano (58%) and Busigi (56%) than adult males.