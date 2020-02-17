Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Kisoro District (1-31 January 2020)

The Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Points of Entry (PoE) preparedness dashboards for Kisoro District was covered from 1-31 January 2020. Two (2) of the referenced Points of Entry (PoEs) had active screening operations during the reporting period. Cyanika and Bunagana are official PoEs at the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda respectively. A total of 339,006 screenings were completed at the two (2) PoEs. Bunagana registered the highest number of persons screened (317,702) accounting to approximately 94% of the people screened.