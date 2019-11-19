Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Kasese District (1-31 October 2019)

OVERVIEW

Screening operation

• Kasese has twenty-one (21) PoEs with active screening operations in place. Mpondwe Main is the only official PoE and attracted the highest flow (302,495 screenings). Given the high numbers at Mpondwe Main, no data disaggregation by sex or age is done at data collection stage. Thus, disaggregation for Mpondwe Main in this report is based on average ratio of flows of neighboring POEs of Mpondwe Market Porous, Mpondwe Depot and Kyoweru during the reporting period.

• A total of 567,848 screenings have been completed at twenty-one (21) PoEs bordering to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

• Mpondwe Main, Kithoma and Mpondwe Market Porous account for 62% of the total flow.

Demographic

• Ratio of adult males and adult females was 36:55

• 48,382 children under 5 years old were registered during this period (9%)