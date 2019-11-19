19 Nov 2019

Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Kasese District (1-31 October 2019)

Infographic
from Government of Uganda, International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (625.03 KB)

OVERVIEW

Screening operation

• Kasese has twenty-one (21) PoEs with active screening operations in place. Mpondwe Main is the only official PoE and attracted the highest flow (302,495 screenings). Given the high numbers at Mpondwe Main, no data disaggregation by sex or age is done at data collection stage. Thus, disaggregation for Mpondwe Main in this report is based on average ratio of flows of neighboring POEs of Mpondwe Market Porous, Mpondwe Depot and Kyoweru during the reporting period.

• A total of 567,848 screenings have been completed at twenty-one (21) PoEs bordering to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

• Mpondwe Main, Kithoma and Mpondwe Market Porous account for 62% of the total flow.

Demographic

• Ratio of adult males and adult females was 36:55

• 48,382 children under 5 years old were registered during this period (9%)

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.