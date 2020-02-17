Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Kasese District (1-31 January 2020). Kasese has twenty-one (21) Points of Entry (PoEs) with active screening operations in place. Mpondwe Main is the only official PoE and attracted the highest flow (316,687 screenings). Mpondwe Depot screened only up to 12th January during the reporting period. Given the high numbers at Mpondwe Main, no data disaggregation by sex or age is done at data collection stage. Thus, disaggregation for Mpondwe Main in this report is based on average flows of neighboring PoEs of Mpondwe Market Porous, Mpondwe Depot and Kyoweru during the reporting period. A total of 549,752 screenings have been completed at twenty-one (21) PoEs bordering to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Mpondwe Main, Mpondwe Market Porous and Kithoma accounted for 66% of the total flow. Out of the 13 people that were isolated at Mpondwe Main, 1 was referred to Bwera Ebola treatment Unit (ETU) whereas 12 were handed over to DRC for further investigation. The referral to Bwera ETU was later confirmed EVD negative.