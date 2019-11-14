Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Kanungu District (1-31 October 2019)

Overview

Screening operation

• Eight (8) of the referenced Points of Entry (PoEs) had active screening activities during the reporting period. Two (2) of them are official PoEs (Ishasha2 and Kyeshero/Butogota).

• A total of 79,833 people were screened through eight (8) PoEs during the reporting period.

• The seven 7 PoEs had screening activities from the beginning of the month and the eighth (Kyabuyorwa Upper) resumed active screening activities during the reported period on 8 th October.

• Mwanjari registered the highest number of persons screened (22,095) followed by Munyaga1 (19,466).

Demographic

• Ratio of adult males and adult females was 47:45. More adult males than adult females crossed at Ishasha2 (63%) mainly due to cross-border trading activities at Ishasha2 official PoE.

• 8% were children under 5 years old. The children under 5 years old were mostly in the company of female parents or relatives that were crossing to Kanungu to trade.