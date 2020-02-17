Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Kanungu District (1-31 January 2020). Two (2) of the referenced Points of Entry (PoEs) had active screening activities during the reporting period. One (1) of them is an official PoE (Ishasha2). A total of 42,667 people were screened through two (2) PoEs during the reporting period. 23,511 persons were registered in Munyaga1 and 19,156 in Ishasha2.