Ebola Virus Disease PoE Preparedness At Screening Points – Bundibugyo District (1-31 October 2019)

OVERVIEW

Screening operation

• Bundibugyo has sixteen (16) Points of Entry (PoEs) with active screening operations in place. Only one PoE (Busunga) is official.

• A total of 768,285 screenings have been completed at sixteen (16) PoEs at the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

• Busunga registered approximately 26% of the flow and the highest number of persons screened (202,934).

Demographic

• Ratio of adult females and adult males 37:33.

• 30% of the flow were children under 5 years old.

• Both PoEs in Nyakonda and Mulungitanuwa 1B had 42% of their flow comprising of children under 5 years old. Similarly, Butogo Main registered 39% children under 5 years old.