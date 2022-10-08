Ebola outbreak: EU provides immediate support to Uganda

As the Ugandan authorities have identified over 40 cases of Ebola Virus Disease in the past weeks, the EU has mobilised an initial €200,000 in emergency funding to support the Uganda Red Cross.

The funding is part of an urgent request launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies.

The actions of the Uganda Red Cross society target a total of 2.7 million people in Uganda’s Mubende district, where the outbreak was first confirmed, and another 5 at-risk districts.

They focus on coordination, surveillance with contact tracing, risk communication, community engagement, and safe and dignified burials.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said “We remain in contact with the Uganda authorities, the World Health Organisation and partners in the country. We have re-inforced our team on the ground with the short-term deployment of a health expert. We will explore all available options for providing additional support during this difficult time.”

On 20 September 2022, the Ministry of Health of Uganda announced it had identified a case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country, of a strain for which there is no vaccine available.

As of 1 October 2022, there had been over 41 confirmed cases and 29 deaths (9 confirmed and 20 probable), including 1 health worker.