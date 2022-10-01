Disrupting harm in Uganda: Evidence on online child sexual exploitation and abuse

DH Uganda report and advocacy brief.

PROTECTING UGANDA’S CHILDREN FROM ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE: THE WAY FORWARD

Children in Uganda are already being confronted with risks posed by digital technology. Public awareness is low, efforts to prevent risks are limited, and when children are subjected to online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA), they receive little support – and few offenders are brought to justice. The government, public institutions, frontline workers, industry, and caregivers can all do more to respond to these crimes and disrupt harm to children in Uganda.