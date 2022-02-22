Digital Financial Literacy Training in the Uganda refugee response - A Learning Brief (February 2022)

Introduction

In July 2021, a Learning Review on Financial Literacy Training (FLT) commenced. It collated and curated existing FLT experiences and evidence from the Uganda refugee context, and culminated in a learning brief. That FLT learning review highlighted the need for more in-depth research on digital FLT (DFLT), building on the existing FLT materials and knowledge. Thus, in collaboration with the Uganda Inter-Agency Cash Working Group, Mastercard and USAID-led Smart Communities Coalition (SCC), a DFLT learning review was undertaken.

This learning review started with desk-based research, reviewing over 50 published and unpublished documents, reports and interviews to gain further insight into the context. It was complemented by primary data collection in the form of seven key informant interviews, with a priority focus on those currently implementing DFLT in Uganda to understand their programmes, methodology and challenges faced in the implementation of the training. An internal analysis paper was then produced to aid in the development of a webinar that took place on 8th December, 2021. Over 100 actors - including practitioners, field and headquarters-based staff, and country leads - attended the interactive webinar.

This learning brief concludes the learning review and provides the following: an overview of DFLT already-in-place Uganda’s refugee response; an opportunity for existing implementers to exchange experience, practice and learn; relationship building opportunities between actors planning to enter this area of work; and supports the harmonisation and standardisation of DFLT in practice.

Defining Terminology

Digital financial literacy (DFL) is where digital literacy (DL) and financial literacy (FL) intersect. FL entails the ability to understand and use basic, mostly personal, financial skills such as budgeting and saving and DL is “the ability to access, manage, understand, integrate, communicate, evaluate and create information safely and appropriately.” Thus, DFL is a multi-faceted concept whereby an individual has “the knowledge, skills, confidence and competencies to safely use digitally-delivered financial products and services, to make informed financial decisions and act in one’s best financial interest.” This is also depicted in the appendix and Figure 26. Formal financial services for refugees are, whether digital or not, “very limited and almost non-existent,” with refugees facing many practical and policy hurdles in accessing them. However, within Uganda’s refugee response, there are several digital financial services and delivery mechanisms being used by the different actors, including mobile money, e-vouchers, smart cards and the digitalisation of Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLA).