Desert Locust Outbreak Situation Update - Uganda (March 2020)

LOCUST UPSURGE BACKGROUND

Since the beginning of July 2019, swarms of Desert Locust originating from Yemen have been infesting farmland and rangeland of Horn of Africa and East Africa countries. Ethiopia and Somalia have been experiencing the most severe locust outbreak over 25 years and Kenya over 70 years. Neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan also had locust outbreaks in early 2020. Without appropriate and timely prevention and control measures, desert locusts can have devastating impact on vegetation areas, livestock, and to people and economies that are heavily dependent on agriculture and pastoral livelihood activities.

METHODOLOGY

The main objective of the situation update is to inform humanitarian organizations, aid agencies and donors on current status of the locust infestation in Uganda. ACTED conducted four key informant interviews (KIIs) in Nakapiripirit and Moroto districts of Karamoja sub-county (Northern Uganda). One of the KIs was District Veterinary Officer from Nakapiripirit, two were Animal Production Officers from Moroto and Nakapiripirit, and one was a FAO staff based in Karamoja. Structured and semi-structured questionnaires used for data collection between 12 of February and 25 of February 2020.