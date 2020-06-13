Desert Locust Control: The Chinese Embassy reinforces Uganda’s Capacity to control desert locusts

Kampala, 10th June 2020. The National Task Force for Desert Locust Control has received more gear and equipment from the Chinese Embassy today.

The equipment was handed over by H.E Zheng ZhuQiang the Ambassador of China to Uganda and received by Hon. Vincent Ssempijja the Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries accompanied by Mr. Steven Byantwale the Commissioner for Crop Protection.

The Task Force recieved 20 tons of Pesticides, 500 backpack mist dusters, 500 handheld ULV sprayers, 2000 medical coveralls, 2000 masks, and 2000 pairs of gloves.

