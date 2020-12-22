Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation - Regional Refugee Response Plan: Progress Report: January – June 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The 2020-2021 Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) brings together 66 partner organizations across seven countries, requiring US$ 621.2M in 2020, to address the protection and solutions needs of Congolese refugees and asylum-seekers, along with people in host communities. As of 30 June 2020, more than 743,900 refugees and asylum-seekers from the DRC were hosted in the seven neighbouring and nearby countries that are part of the RRRP:

Angola, Burundi, Republic of the Congo, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, and Zambia. An additional 175,400 were hosted further afield in Southern Africa and elsewhere on the continent. Between January and June 2020, more than 13,750 newly displaced Congolese left the DRC to seek asylum in the region.

The humanitarian situation in the DRC remains one of the most complex crises in the world, and while there have been some improvements in parts of the country, the situation overall remains concerning. In particular, the situation in the eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri has deteriorated significantly in 2020, with reported violence against civilians, including killings, resulting in significant displacement. While most displacement has been within the country, the violence has also forced thousands of people to flee to neighbouring countries, most notably to Uganda. Meanwhile, in Kasai region, expulsions from Angola have created an insecure environment in the areas of origin of some Congolese refugees. While a small number of refugees originating from western DRC have indicated interest to return home, it is anticipated that most Congolese refugees will remain in their host countries, particularly those coming from eastern DRC where the situation is not conducive to a safe and sustainable return. Continued resources are therefore critical to meet their protection and solutions needs for the remainder of the year and into 2021.