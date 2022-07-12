Delta 8.7 Country Policy Research Workshop on Uganda: Workshop Briefing

On 9-10 February 2022, Delta 8.7 convened a policy research workshop in partnership with the Refugee Law Project, Makerere University School of Law, and the Irish Centre for Human Rights at the School of Law, National University of Ireland - Galway. This workshop was held to facilitate exchange on the most effective measures to prevent, identify and remediate trafficking of persons in refugee and asylum-seeking populations in Uganda. This paper provides a summary of the research needs, best practices, and areas in which policy might be better instrumentalized to effectively address human trafficking in the context of refugee and asylum-seeking populations in Uganda.