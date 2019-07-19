Cross-Border Dynamics and Healthcare in West Nile, Uganda

Against the backdrop of on-going preparedness work in Uganda as related to the outbreak of Ebola in DRC, this brief summarises key considerations concerning cross-border dynamics and health structures and behaviours in the West Nile sub-region of north-west Uganda. It builds upon the SSHAP brief ‘Uganda-DRC: cross-border dynamics’ (published December 2018). Following the case inAriwara, the research team connected with a number of key informants in Arua who had been involved in previous research and confirmed that, in general, local communities were more concerned (perceived greater risk) about this case than the previous case in Kasese due its close geographic proximity to West Nile, and because cross-border movement (e.g., to the market in Ariwara) is a critical part of everyday life. This brief was drafted by Elizabeth Storer (the London School of Economics and Political Science) and Georgina Pearson (St George’s, University of London), with support from Ingrid Gercama, Theresa Jones and Juliet Bedford (Anthrologica). It builds on longterm ethnographic research on issues related to health and healing conducted in Adjumani, Arua, Maracha and Moyo districts of Uganda between 2009-2018. Earlier field experience was updated with a review of recent published and grey literature, informal discussions with colleagues in Kampala, Arua, Adjumani and Moyo and a rapid assessment within Arua Town (March 2019) and further follow up in July 2019. Additional information was contributed by Dr. David Kaawa-Mafigiri (Makerere University, seconded to UNICEF Uganda). Prior to finalisation, it was reviewed by expert advisors from Anthrologica, University of Durham, Gulu University, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Makerere University, UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Office. Responsibility for the brief lies with the Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform (SSHAP).