19 Jul 2019

Cross-Border Dynamics and Healthcare in West Nile, Uganda

Report
from Social Science in Humanitarian Action: A Communication for Development Platform
Published on 19 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (761.39 KB)

Against the backdrop of on-going preparedness work in Uganda as related to the outbreak of Ebola in DRC, this brief summarises key considerations concerning cross-border dynamics and health structures and behaviours in the West Nile sub-region of north-west Uganda. It builds upon the SSHAP brief ‘Uganda-DRC: cross-border dynamics’ (published December 2018). Following the case inAriwara, the research team connected with a number of key informants in Arua who had been involved in previous research and confirmed that, in general, local communities were more concerned (perceived greater risk) about this case than the previous case in Kasese due its close geographic proximity to West Nile, and because cross-border movement (e.g., to the market in Ariwara) is a critical part of everyday life. This brief was drafted by Elizabeth Storer (the London School of Economics and Political Science) and Georgina Pearson (St George’s, University of London), with support from Ingrid Gercama, Theresa Jones and Juliet Bedford (Anthrologica). It builds on longterm ethnographic research on issues related to health and healing conducted in Adjumani, Arua, Maracha and Moyo districts of Uganda between 2009-2018. Earlier field experience was updated with a review of recent published and grey literature, informal discussions with colleagues in Kampala, Arua, Adjumani and Moyo and a rapid assessment within Arua Town (March 2019) and further follow up in July 2019. Additional information was contributed by Dr. David Kaawa-Mafigiri (Makerere University, seconded to UNICEF Uganda). Prior to finalisation, it was reviewed by expert advisors from Anthrologica, University of Durham, Gulu University, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Makerere University, UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Office. Responsibility for the brief lies with the Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform (SSHAP).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.