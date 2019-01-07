07 Jan 2019

Crimean Congo fever confirmed in Masindi

from Monitor-Uganda
Published on 05 Jan 2019

By Priscillar Nyamahunge

Added 5th January 2019 01:17 PM

"Samples were taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute for testing and results indicated that it was Crimean haemorrhage fever and not Ebola as earlier suspected.."

MASINDI - An outbreak of Crimean Congo haemorrhage fever has been confirmed in Masindi district.

The confirmation made by the district Health Officer (DHO), John Turyagaruka on Friday followed the death of a one Simon Buhangamaiso on December 31st, 2018.

Buhangamaiso, a resident of Kikingura village in Bwijanga sub-county, presented signs of Ebola virus.

He was buried by a health team from the World Health Organization(WHO) and the Ministry of Health on January 1st, 2019.

Before his death, Buhangamaiso had been rushed to Ntooma health centre II but was later rushed to Kitara Medical Centre near Masindi town where he died.

"Samples were taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute for testing and results indicated that it was Crimean haemorrhage fever and not Ebola as earlier suspected,"Turyagaruka said.

"The fever also presents almost similar signs and symptoms like for Ebola, which may include bleeding, diarrhoea, vomiting, headache and fever, amongst others,"Turyagaruka said.

He called upon people in Masindi to remain calm but be on the look out to report any suspect.

Turyagaruka also said people who were in contact with the deceased are being closely monitored.

