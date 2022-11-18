COVID-19 vaccination in the WHO African Region - Monthly Bulletin, October 2022

As of 30 October 2022, a total of 273 million people in the African Region had completed the primary COVID-19 vaccination series, representing 23.4% of the Region’s population. Three countries have surpassed the target of 70% of their population having completed the primary series: Mauritius (86.0%), Seychelles (76.5%) and Liberia (75.5%). Ten countries have recorded a percentage of between 40% and 70% of people who have completed the primary series: United Republic of Tanzania (40.0%), Lesotho (42.0%), Eswatini (42.3%), Mozambique (42.9%), Zambia (43%), Sao Tome and Principe (47.2%), Comoros (48.4%), Botswana (55.9%), Cabo Verde (62.8%) and Rwanda (67.0%).