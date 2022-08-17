COVID-19 vaccination in the WHO African Region - Monthly Bulletin, July 2022

As of 31 July 2022, a total of 216 million people in the African Region had completed the primary COVID-19 vaccination series (fully vaccinated), representing 18.5% of the Region’s population. Three countries in the African Region have surpassed the target of 70% of their population fully vaccinated: Mauritius (75.3%), Seychelles (77.5%) and Rwanda (76.1%). Six countries have recorded between 40% and 70% of their population completing the primary series:

Mozambique (40.0%), Sao Tome and Principe (45.1%), Comoros (46.5%), Liberia (44.8%), Cabo Verde (52.4%), and Botswana (58.4%). Eight countries are yet to surpass 10% of their population completing the primary vaccination series: Burundi (0.1%), Democratic Republic of the Congo (2.6%), Cameroon (4.5%), Madagascar (4.5%), Senegal (6.3%), Mali (6.6%) and Malawi (7.6%).

Booster doses are being administered to fully vaccinated people (those who have completed the primary series) in 36 out of 46 countries in the African Region (78%). In these 36 countries, 11% of fully vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Data from 26 countries show that 50.4% of health-care workers have completed the primary series.

A total of 696 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered in the African Region, including 66% from the COVAX Facility. This represents 60 doses per 100 population. Of the doses received, 59% has been administered. Nineteen out of 46 countries (41%) have administered fewer than 50% of doses received.

The number of doses administered increased by 9% in July