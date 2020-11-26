Covid-19 rumour tracking bulletin - November 2020

Background

This is the third of a series of monthly rumour-tracking bulletins covering various refugee settlements across Uganda (see the demographic section for more information). The findings will be shared with the humanitarian community in Uganda to provide timely, relevant information about Covid-19 rumours.

As an inter-agency effort, multiple partners shared rumours documented by their staff and volunteers. Partners include Adventist Development and Relief Agency; African Women Rising; Alight; AVSI Foundation; Community Empowerment For Creative Innovation; Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Initiative; Catholic Relief Services; Danish Refugee Council; Finn Church Aid; Feedback, Referral and Resolution Mechanism; Internews; International Rescue Committee; Oxfam; and Save the Children.

Partners are encouraged to take part in rumour collection. If you are interested in this, please contact: anna. christensen@drc.ngo.

Rumour tracking is an ongoing project, and these bulletins will be updated and shared on a monthly basis. Feedback is welcome. Please send your comments to: kai.kamei@groundtruthsolutions. org.