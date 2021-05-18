Covid-19 rumour tracking bulletin - April 2021

Method

Community volunteers and NGO staff who interact daily with affected communities in Uganda captured rumours during their regular work and interaction with community members across various settlements between January–March 2021. Humanitarian staff did not actively solicit these rumours, but rather took note as community members asked questions or made comments regarding Covid-19. Some 207 rumours were attributed to refugees from Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Rwanda, as well as to Ugandan nationals.

The method described in this bulletin does not lend itself to verifying the percentage of refugees who are sharing rumours, but it does highlight the types of rumours being shared.

We have analysed patterns in reported rumours according to gender, age, and location, but we have only included differences in the analysis when each subgroup consists of a minimum of 30 recorded rumours and the difference across these groups is above 10%.

For more information on the methodology, including the terms of reference for data collectors and access to the raw data, visit the Rumour Tracking Team Folder.