Covid-19 rumour tracking bulletin, April 2020 – December 2021

Content

• Trends, April 2020–December 2021;

• Latest rumours, September–November 2021;

• Recommendations;

• Information sharing.

Method

Community volunteers and NGO staff who interact daily with affected communities in Uganda captured rumours during their regular work across various settlements between April 2020 and December 2021.

Rumours were also captured using the UNHCR Inter-Agency Feedback,

Referral and Resolution Mechanism (FRRM), as the rumours mentioned were shared by individuals who called the FRRM hotline.

Humanitarian staff did not actively solicit these rumours, but rather took note as community members asked questions or made comments about Covid-19.

Some 3,489 rumours were attributed to refugees from South Sudan, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo,

Burundi, Rwanda, and Eritrea, as well as to Ugandan nationals.

The method described in this bulletin does not lend itself to verifying the percentage of refugees who are sharing rumours, but it does highlight the types of rumours being shared1 .

We have analysed patterns in reported rumours according to gender, age, and location, but we have only included differences in the analysis when each subgroup consists of a minimum of 30 recorded rumours and the differen