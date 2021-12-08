COVID-19 Risk Communication

Expected result: Refugees understand that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective, and gets vaccinated and encourages others to do so to protect lives

Key messages for refugees in Uganda on COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccine is safe and saves lives

The COVID-19 vaccine helps prevents severe disease and deaths and reduces the rapid spread of infection. It has been through extensive and rigorous research and safety processes and is SAFE and EFFECTIVE.

In Uganda, the vaccine is now available to all persons above 18 years of age. In addition, children aged 12-17 years with chronic underlying conditions like diabetes, Sickle cell disease, cancers, asthma, high blood pressure, heart, kidney and liver diseases will also be vaccinated with ONLY the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information, contact the nearest health facility or the Village Health Team (VHT) focal point in your area.

Key Messages:

COVID-19 vaccine has been through extensive, rigorous research and safety processes like other vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and has been approved by the WHO and the Uganda National Drug Authority.

Uganda’s vaccination deployment plan includes refugees. Vaccines are available FREE of charge to both refugees and nationals.

Uganda currently has six types of vaccines being administered to the population. All these vaccines are FREE, SAFE and EFFECTIVE in preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death.

Children aged 12-17 years with underlying illnesses will be given the Pfizer vaccine.

Mild or minor side effects can occur. It is important to note that vaccines are generally safe and effective in protecting you against severe disease and death.

However, as with all medicines, side effects can occur after getting a vaccine. The known side effects are usually very minor and do take a short while and disappear. The known common ones are: Pain at injection site A sore arm A mild fever Muscle aches Headache Fatigue Mild fever

For those who have already received the first dose, ensure that you receive the second dose as guided by the health workers in order to be fully protected.

In refugee-hosting districts, vaccination services are available in the facilities listed as attached.

If you meet the eligibility criteria, you are encouraged to go to the nearest facility and be vaccinated. Please carry your ID or any other form of identification that can confirm your eligibility for the vaccine.

Even if you are fully vaccinated, it is important to note that the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection is to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Therefore continue: Wearing your face mask properly covering your nose and mouth while in public. Maintain a distance of at least 2 meters (6 feet) between yourself and another person. Regularly wash your hands with soap and running water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid public gatherings. Avoid hand shaking and hugging.



For more information and reporting COVID-19 symptoms:

Call the Ministry of Health toll free line: 0800 100066, 0800 203033 or send a free SMS to UReport on 8500

For general inquiries:

Call the inter-agency (FRRM) helpline number: 0800 323232