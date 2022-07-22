COVID-19 Coping and Resilience Mechanisms of Informal Women Workers in Uganda

The International Center for Research on Women (ICRW) is implementing a multi-country research project called REBUILD, which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the International Development Research Centre (IDRC). In this project, ICRW seeks to assess the impact of COVID-19 policies on women in the informal economy in India, Kenya, and Uganda.

In a bid to amplify the challenges informal women workers’ face, which have only been compounded by the global pandemic, the REBUILD team in ICRW Africa has been documenting case studies on the social-economic impact of COVID-19 on urban informal women workers in Uganda. These stories showcase coping and resilience mechanisms against the heightened economic hardships of the pandemic.