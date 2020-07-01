COVID-19: 11 Ugandan returnees from Afghanistan test positive

By Betty Amamukirori

According to the Director-General Health Services. Henry Mwebesa, the returnees were all under quarantine at the time of tests.

KAMPALA - Eleven Ugandans who returned from Afghanistan last week have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Director-General Health Services. Henry Mwebesa, the returnees were all under quarantine at the time of tests. They are part of the 91 Ugandans who returned on June 28, from Afghanistan. They were mostly private security guards.

The 11 are part of the 19 Ugandans who tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 2,170 samples tested on June 29, 2020.

The other eight are community cases; seven from Amuru district and one from Kyotera district. They are all contacts of the previously confirmed cases.

Mwebesa also revealed that 25 foreign truck drivers tested positive and were all handed back to their countries of origin. These include 15 Kenyans, seven Tanzanians, two Egyptians and one Burundian.

Uganda's total confirmed cases is now 889. No COVID-19 related death has been recorded yet. About 819 have recovered so far.