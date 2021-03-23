Context Report - Round June 2020 - Kamwenge Uganda

Background

Graduating to Resilience (the Activity) is a USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance(BHA) funded Activity led by AVSI Foundation(AVSI) in partnership with Trickle Up and IMPAQ International (the consortium), which seeks to test the Graduation Approach’s ability to graduate ultra-poor refugee and host community households (HHs) in Western Uganda from conditions of food insecurity and fragile livelihoods to self-reliance and resilience. This seven-year Activity will engage 13,200 HHs in two 30-month cohorts in Kamwenge District; these HHs are economically active but unable to meet their basic needs consistently without some form of assistance. Fifty percent of participants will be selected from the host community and fifty percent are refugees from Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement within the same district. The Activity is testing three variations of the Graduation Approach to identify the most effective and efficient approach to reach ultra-poor refugee and host community populations (Exhibit 1). The first cohort of implementation comprised of 3,304 host community HHs and 3,325 refugee community HHs1 ; implementation began in January 2019.