Comparative analysis of livelihood recovery in the post-conflict periods in Karamoja and northern Uganda

Key messages

• Northern Uganda and Karamoja have both experienced a rapid improvement in peace and security over the past 15 years. However, the peace processes were largely external and top-down, with little involvement of the local populations. In the case of Karamoja, the eventual addition of local initiatives may have gone a long way in creating the security that had been elusive in numerous other pacification efforts.

• Both regions have made major strides towards recovery following the end of the respective conflicts. In northern Uganda, this recovery has taken the form of displaced people returning to their rural homes and resuming cultivation. In Karamoja, improved security has brought widespread market growth and allowed both animal- and crop-based livelihoods to expand.

• Despite these gains, the regions face continuing, broadly similar challenges. These include stubbornly high rates of food insecurity and malnutrition in Karamoja and highly volatile food security in northern Uganda. These conditions call into question the idea of widespread improvements brought by the end of conflict.

• Additional shared challenges to recovery include the impacts of climate change, poor governance and corruption, limited opportunities for decent work, livelihood changes and conflict over land.

• Although the security improvements in both areas are pronounced, tensions still exist, and long-term stability is not a given. Peace is best described as tenuous.