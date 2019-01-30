Communications and Outreach Strategy 2018/20 - Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), November 2018

1.0 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Contextual Background

Uganda has a long history of hosting refugees and asylum seekers. On average, Uganda has hosted over 160,000 refugees per year since 1959, a number which fluctuates proportionally to security conditions in neighbouring countries.Uganda hosts the largest number of refugees in Africa and is one of the top refugee-hosting countries worldwide. By October 2018, close to 1.1 million refugees were settled among host communities in 30 settlements located in 12 districts.

In view of the on-going conflicts and famine vulnerabilities in the Great Lakes Region, more refugee influxes and protracted refugee situations are anticipated to worsen in the foreseeable future. Uganda’s refugee policy is widely recognised as an inspirational model and is cited as an example for other countries around the world. The Ugandan refugee model includes an open border policy and approach which provides refugees with land for each family to settle and cultivate, freedom of movement, equal access to Government-provided social services such as healthcare and education, and the right to seek employment and establish businesses. The majority (more than 80%) of refugees in Uganda are hosted in settlements within the refugee-hosting districts.

Notwithstanding Uganda’s progressive refugee policy and the contribution of refugees to the local economy, refugee-impacted areas remain at risk. The underlying poverty and vulnerability of refugees, their limited resilience to shocks, and insufficient viable economic opportunities contribute to higher overall poverty levels in refugee-hosting areas, which are often remote and less developed.

Refugee-hosting districts are now recognized under the vulnerability criteria of Uganda’s National Development Plan 2015/16-2019/20 (NDP II), making them a priority for development interventions and providing an opportunity to engage various actors to comprehensively respond to the humanitarian and development needs of refugee-hosting districts and the entirety of their population - both refugees and host communities. Particular focus must remain on the dual dimension on the peacebuilding: conflict prevention, resolution and mitigation of social conflict arising between hosts and newcomers over scarce resources and those related with conflicts at the origin of displacement.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and UNHCR officially launched the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) on 24 March 2017, adapting the principles and objectives set out in Annex I of the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants to the Ugandan context. On 25 March 2017, Uganda signed the Nairobi Declaration on Somali Refugees which seeks to find solutions for Somali refugees in the region.

Having initiated the CRRF in Uganda, the Government continues to assume full leadership of the process. In October 2017, a Government-led multi-stakeholder CRRF Steering Group was set up, bringing together humanitarian and development actors, local governments and authorities, refugees and the private sector, to engage and provide guidance on refugee affairs. The CRRF Steering Group mobilises support from humanitarian and development actors, including civil society and the private sector. It also documents lessons learned from the Uganda refugee context to inform global, regional and national initiatives, including the development of the Global Compact on refugees. A CRRF Secretariat was set up to provide technical support to the CRRF Steering Group, staffed with secondments from within the government and external stakeholders.

The CRRF in Uganda encompasses five mutually reinforcing pillars and covers support provided to refugees, host communities, the government and the countries of origin, as outlined by the global objectives: Admission and Rights, Emergency Response and Ongoing Needs, Resilience and Self-reliance, Expanded Solution and Voluntary Repatriation. Documentation of the CRRF in Uganda will be key to identify strengths and challenges throughout its implementation.