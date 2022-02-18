Child protection and the COVID-19 response in Uganda

Who is World Vision Uganda?

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organisation dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities to reach their full potential by tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice through development, relief, and advocacy.

In Uganda, World Vision works across 49 districts to provide long-term development support in Health and Nutrition, Resilience and Livelihoods, Sanitation and Hygiene, Education, Child Protection and Emergency Response. World Vision Uganda strategically seeks to contribute to the improved and sustained well-being of 5.2 million vulnerable children in Uganda. The latest country strategy (2021-2025) focuses on the psychosocial and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children and emerging humanitarian needs.