Case Study: The response of community structures during the Kasese floods

In May 2020, severe flooding in western Uganda displaced tens of thousands of people. In Kasese district, Save the Children—working closely with District Local Government and with support from the Government of Japan—has been running a Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) & Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) project since 2013, supporting rural communities to identify and mitigate risks and respond to disasters. The project has helped establish coordinated community structures at school, village, sub-county and district levels, which have played an integral and life-saving role during the May 2020 floods.