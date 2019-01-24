Capacity Building Workshop for an Enabling Legal Framework that entrenches the auxiliary role of the Red Cross in Uganda

The Government of Uganda through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), is currently engaged in the formulation of a National Disaster Preparedness and Management Bill. In support thereof, the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) seeks to harness their auxiliary role and advocate for a utilization of their relationship with national authorities to overcome key issues of humanitarian concern.

As auxiliary to public authorities, the URCS has an imperative role in the humanitarian field, which role is permanent and part of the legal foundation of many similar National Societies, often enshrined in a national law or decree.

URCS seeks an enabling legal framework in Uganda that ensures a well-placed National Society and a holist.

Given this background, the Office of the Prime Minister together with the URCS put together a workshop to help discuss and implement positive steps to achieving the above goals.

This training workshop was held on the 16th day of October 2018 and was structured around presentations from key facilitators and open engagement.

There was positive feedback from the workshop specially to do with the urgent need to revise the Red Cross Act and an enactment of the long overdue disaster law in Uganda.

The main objective of this training workshop was to train a number of key players especially Parliamentarians and other decision makers and influencers in the auxiliary role of the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) and the need for a disaster Law in Uganda.

The expected outcomes of this successful workshop are as follows;

 Highlighting the role of Red Cross as auxiliary to government in humanitarian response, and as the ‘community voice’ in national law and policy making processes

 Designing a road map for fast tracking a legal frame work that integrates the auxiliary role of URCS.

 Advanced training in Disaster Law issues as relevant for Uganda, especially related to International Disaster Response Law (IDRL) and Laws relating to DRR

 Presentation by the OPM of the process of the national DRM Bill: strengths, gaps and support required