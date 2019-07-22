Bundibugyo hit by floods

According to the area councillor Suilat Baguma, Kirumya central, Kirumya east and Bandimagwara villages were affected the most.

By Geofrey Nyamwongera

According to the area councillor Suilat Baguma, Kirumya central, Kirumya east and Bandimagwara villages were affected the most.

Six villages in Ntotoro sub-county, Bundibugyo district have been affected by floods.

The local residents say the heavy rains started at 7:00pm yesterday and pounded the area till 6:00am today.

The residents called on the government to come to their rescue.

The Bundibugyo LC5 chairperson, Ronald Mutegheki told the residents to work with the LC1s and Red Cross officials to ascertain the loss.

He also told the youth not to use the flooding as an opportunity to steal people’s property.

"Once the report is ready, we shall send it to the Office of the Prime Minister,” Mutegheki said.

Residents were seen crying over the loss of their property, especially academic documents that were washed away during the flooding. "We do not have where to go now nor what to eat, all our beddings are gone,” said Thomas whose house was washed away.