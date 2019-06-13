13 Jun 2019

Bududa landslides victims receive relief items worth Sh30m

Report
from New Vision
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original

By Reagan Ssempijja

Each package contained two jerry cans, three blankets, six cups, source pans and three mosquito nets.

Following another tragic incidence of landsides in Bududa district that left six people dead and over 100 households washed away, the hopeless survivors of the landslides were treated to a surprise rescue from MTN Uganda on Wednesday.

Sadly, after completely losing their property and houses, the majority of the residents of Lutsekhe County, Bududa district were left with no option but to seek shelter in the nearby church. Amidst this trying situation, MTN Uganda in cooperation with Uganda Red Cross chose to help the people in the affected area.

At 10:00 am, trucks carrying relief items arrived at the village square where hundreds of residents were eagerly waiting. Although they tried to wear a smile on their faces, it was obvious that they were hurting and sobbing from within.

Phobian Nosoko, a resident and survivor of the landslides welcomed the MTN officials by narrating to them how he lost his son in the landslides. With tears in his eyes, Nosoko says he tried to rush back to the house to save his child but the slides and water hit his house at a terrific speed and force.

“I tried everything but I couldn’t save my boy. However, I want to thank MTN and Red Cross for running to our rescue,” Nosoko said with teary eyes.

According to Gordian Kyomukama, Chief Technical Officer of MTN Uganda it was incumbent upon them to support Elgon region because the people have also supported them for a long time. Through the Uganda Red Cross, MTN delivered non-food relief items to the residents.

Each package contained two jerry cans, three blankets, six cups, source pans, and three mosquito nets. Over 100 households benefitted from this delivery and it was upon this that the Member of Parliament for Lutsekhe County, Godfrey Watenga thanked MTN for rescuing his community in less than a week since the landslides occurred.

The beneficiaries who had earlier on come with sad long faces left the delivery area with an ear-to-ear smile.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.