Bidibidi WASH KAP Endline Survey Report - 2020

Executive summary

This report highlights the major findings and overall achievements of the WASH project over the 12 months period. The End line survey confirmed that the main source of water for refugee families is tap stands (98%). The project also impacted on the Average litres of potable water per person per day collected at HH level. Zone 1 (19.2 L/P/D), Zone 2(19 L/P/D), Zone 3 (18 L/P/D), Zone 4(14 L/P/D) and Zone 5(19L/P/D) Waiting time has reduced by 6% because of the timeliness of our technicians on ground.

% of HHs with at least 10 L/P protected water storage capacity from baseline (58%) to (76%) End line. The maximum distance (m) from household to potable water collection point is in a walkable distance of not more than 10 minutes. 100% HHs are collecting drinking water from protected / treated sources. 97.8% HHs have family latrines. There’s a decline of 3% in cases of open defecation. 95% of HHs have access to bathing shelter facility. 99% of surveyed HHs have access to soap because of the UNHCR.